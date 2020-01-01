Balogun, Aribo and Zungu help Rangers progress in Europa League

The Nigeria internationals and the South Africa midfielder were in action as the Gers clinched victory over the Polish club

Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Bongani Zungu featured as secure a 2-0 win over Lech Poznan in Thursday’s game.

Balogun was handed his fifth appearance in the European competition since teaming up with the side in the summer after leaving Athletic.

The centre-back formed a four-man team for the Gers along with Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson and Nathan Patterson and delivered solid defensive performances to help Rangers keep a clean sheet.

Aribo, meanwhile, was afforded his second start in five games in the tournament, starring in the midfield along with Ianis Hagi and Scott Arfield and gave a good account of himself.

Cedric Itten opened the scoring for Steven Gerrard’s men in the 31st minute, firing home his effort past goalkeeper Filip Bednarek.

Hagi then sealed the Gers’ victory in the 71st minute, with a fine strike after benefitting from Barisic's assist.

Balogun featured for 80 minutes in the encounter and had 47 touches on the ball, made one interception and three clearances before he was replaced by Calvin Bassey.

The Super Eagles defender has now made 13 appearances across all competitions for Rangers in the 2020-21 campaign.

Aribo on his part was on parade for the duration of the game, struck one shot, had 57 touches on the ball and made 80 per cent successful pass rate.

Zungu played for 76 minutes, had 60 touches on the ball, won two tackles, made two interceptions and two clearances before making ways for Brandon Barker.

The victory ensured Rangers top Group D with 14 points from six games to seal a place in the next round of the European competition.

The African stars will be expected to continue their contribution to Rangers when they take on United in their next league game on December 13.

The Gers are currently on top of the Scottish Premiership table after gathering 44 points from 16 games.

They finished as runner-up behind champions last season and are looking to clinch the highly coveted trophy this term.