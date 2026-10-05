It had looked like the Ballon d’Or would finally go to an English player again, for the first time this century and 28 years after the feat of Micheal Owen. But over the last few hours Lamine Yamal has surged past Harry Kane, who had been the clear odds-on favourite for weeks. On Planetwin365 Betflag the first win for the Spanish phenomenon has shortened from 3.50 to 1.75, while the feat of the Three Lions captain has drifted from 1.60 to 2.25. For the jurors, despite a World Cup below expectations, winning the World Cup at the first attempt boosts Yamal’s ambitions as he moves ahead of a Kane with 72 goals in 2025-26 between Bayern Munich and the national team.





According to the bookmakers, it is now a two-horse race. Way back at 20.00 are the MVP of the last Champions League, Khvicha Kvatartskhelia, and Kylian Mbappè, who ends the season as top scorer in La Liga, the Champions League and the World Cup, but will still have to put off his appointment with a first Ballon d’Or.