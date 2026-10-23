Ballon d’Or: Kane is the favourite, Yamal trails, Mbappé seeks to come from behind

The Ballon d'Or will be awarded in London on the evening of Monday 26 October, and debate over who deserves world football's top individual honour is gathering pace once again. The leading contenders bring decisive performances, international success and great personal ambition to the race.





Kane leads the way, Yamal and Mbappé in pursuit: Odds from PokerStars make Harry Kane the Ballon d'Or favourite at 1.45. His Golden Shoe and excellent performances across various competitions make him the man to beat. Lamine Yamal is next at 3.25, a rising star of world football whose campaign has been crowned by World Cup success. Kylian Mbappé remains in pursuit at 25.00 on the strength of his excellent performances. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a high-profile outsider at 75.00, with Champions League success and the competition's MVP award to his name.

Top-three finish: can Messi still surprise? Lionel Messi remains in the conversation, with odds of 5.00 on a top-three finish.

At the World Cup, Messi produced extraordinary performances that, together with his GOAT status, raise a question: can the Argentine star still make the podium?

Kane starts in front, but Yamal aims to spring a surprise, Mbappé seeks to cement his standing and Kvaratskhelia remains an outsider. Messi is chasing a place in the top three before the final verdict.