Ballon d'Or announce contenders and surprise with nomination for 40-year-old goalkeeper

The Ballon d'Or organisers have announced the 10 goalkeepers still in the running for this year's award for the best goalkeeper. One name stands out: Vozinha, who impressed for Cape Verde at the World Cup.

This year's contenders are Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Joan García (FC Barcelona), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Emiliano Martínez (Chelsea), Édouard Mendy (Al-Ahli), David Raya (Arsenal), Matvey Safonov (Paris Saint-Germain), Unai Simón (Athletic Club) and Vozinha (Colo-Colo).

Most striking of all is Vozinha's nomination. The 40-year-old goalkeeper impressed last summer for Cape Verde, who were playing at a World Cup for the first time.

He kept clean sheets against Spain (0-0) and Saudi Arabia (0-0). Against Uruguay, in a match that ended 2-2, he had to pick the ball out of the net twice.

Vozinha also impressed in the round of 32 against Argentina. His saves had Cape Verde on course for a huge upset for long spells, but Argentina still won 3-2 after extra time.

Back then, Vozinha was a free agent after spending two years with Portuguese side GD Chaves. At the start of August, he found a new club in Chilean side Colo-Colo.

Now he can dream of the award for the best goalkeeper of the year. Gianluigi Donnarumma won the trophy last season.