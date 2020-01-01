Baliso: Former Orlando Pirates midfielder joins Finnish club IFK Mariehamn

The Islanders have beefed up their squad with the signing of the promising player, who was nurtured in the Ajax Cape Town academy

IFK Mariehamn have announced the signing of former midfielder Yanga Baliso.

The 22-year-old player was previously on the books of Finnish club Pargas IF and he has now earned himself a move to the Islanders.

Mariehamn, who are campaigning in the Finnish top-flight league, Veikkausliiga, made the announcement on Wednesday:

"The whole Åland team, IFK Mariehamn, has completed (the signing of) another midfielder Yanga Baliso (and) agreed on a two-plus one-year contract."



"Baliso is a 22-year-old South African player who has trained with among other things, Orlando Pirates before taking the step to Europe by joining Pargas IF for the fall season 2019."

"The purpose of the move to Pargas IF was for Yanga to have the opportunity to show off for clubs higher up in the series system," a club statement read.



Baliso spent some time with the Pirates reserve team before being promoted to the first team ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

However, he left Bucs without making a single appearance and he spent the 2018/19 season with National First Division (NFD) side Cape Umoya United.

Mariehamn are former Finnish champions having won the Veikkausliiga trophy in 2016 and they will be hoping that Baliso can help them challenge for the 2020 title.





