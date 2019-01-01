'Bale will not leave Real Madrid on loan' - Agent shuts down talk of 'makeshift' deal
Gareth Bale’s agent has reiterated that the Wales international will not be leaving Real Madrid on loan, despite speculation building regarding an imminent move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.
Jonathan Barnett has told Sky Sports: “There will be no makeshift deals to get him out of the club," he said.
“Gareth is one of the best players on the planet. I can guarantee you he will not be going on loan to any club.”
