‘Bale can be happy again back at Tottenham’ – Former Spurs team-mate expects Real Madrid exit

Peter Crouch feels for the Wales international, who continues to attract criticism in Spain, and wants to see him return to the Premier League

Gareth Bale can be “happy again” at , says Peter Crouch, with the international urged to consider a return to the Premier League from .

The 30-year-old forward continues to attract criticism in , which has sparked renewed transfer talk.

Bale celebrated helping his country to Euro 2020 by dancing around with a ‘Wales, golf, Madrid’ banner, with many questioning his actions.

Plenty of others have tried to laugh off the incident, while Zinedine Zidane maintains that a four-time Champions League winner remains part of his plans.

Crouch, though, feels that a change of scenery could help to bring a domestic spark back to Bale’s game.

The former international played alongside the Welshman during a previous spell at Tottenham, with it suggested that a second stint in north London would be best for all concerned.

Crouch told the Daily Mail: “Gareth Bale's popularity in Spain has taken another hit after he danced in front of a flag that read: 'Wales, Golf, Madrid, in that order,' following their qualification for next summer's European Championship.

“I don't believe he did it intentionally but the repercussions are obvious.

“It is clear to everyone how unhappy he is at Real Madrid and it would not surprise me in the slightest if Tottenham tried to manufacture a deal to bring Bale home in January.

“Coming back to the Premier League would be massive. He was happy at Tottenham. He could be happy there again.”

Former Real president Ramon Calderon has also claimed that a retracing of Bale’s steps to Spurs could be on the cards.

He has told The Athletic: “Bale has at least three or four more years at the top level.

“Could he join Jose Mourinho at Tottenham? Why not? It depends on what Mourinho thinks of him but I’m sure the fans at Tottenham have very good memories of him there.”

On the back of a former Blancos boss returning to management at Spurs, Harry Redknapp also feels that Mourinho and Bale could be a perfect match.

He said on talkSPORT: What a signing he’d be for the club. That would really get him onside straight away, the fans would love that.

“That would be an amazing move for him and would put Mourinho right in their good books.”