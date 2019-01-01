Bale brands ‘Wales, golf, Madrid’ song ‘a bit of fun’ after questioning of Real commitment

The Welsh forward continues to face criticism from some in the Spanish capital, but can see the funny side of a chant concocted by his countrymen

Gareth Bale considers the ‘ , golf, Madrid’ chant being embraced by supporters of his national side to be “a bit of fun”.

The forward continues to face criticism of his interests away from football in the Spanish capital.

He has been branded ‘The Golfer’ by some, while former Blancos star Predrag Mijatovic has gone as far as saying that Bale’s club side sit third on his list of priorities.

The ex-Real striker has said: “I think Gareth Bale is a very particular kind of person.

“I don't know him personally, but from what I've read of the comments he has made, he seems quite a particular type, which might mean he comes across as being a bit strange.

“But to have someone like that at the club, who they say isn't integrated and has other, more important worries than his own team and his club... the first thing he thinks about is Wales, then golf and after that, Real Madrid. I haven't spoken to him but that's how he comes across.”

Those words have been turned into a terrace chant by the Welsh faithful, who continue to offer their full support to a talismanic figure in Ryan Giggs’ squad.

Bale can see the funny side of the song, telling Sgorio Cymru: "I've heard it, especially when I was on the bench and when I came off, and the boys were laughing.

"It's a good bit of fun."

Bale saw 60 minutes of action for Wales in their 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan on Saturday.

He has been nursing niggling knocks at Madrid, which have impacted on his game time, but is hoping to figure again for his country in a crunch clash with Hungary on Tuesday.

As he heads into that contest, the 30-year-old has already stated that he will continue to laugh off his detractors and the unnecessary amount of comment his golf game continues to generate.

A man who has been backed by 2017 Masters winner and Real Madrid fan Sergio Garcia, said recently of the coverage he gets in : “I find it hilarious to be honest, especially some of the pictures and stuff my friends send me.

“On one it said triple bogey - and I've never had a triple bogey! At least give me an albatross! It's funny.

“Some of the things I have seen, people don't understand and don't know what they're on about. So I just find it quite funny.”