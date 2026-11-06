Alejandro Balde's future has entered its decisive phase. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is busy gathering offers and gauging the views of Europe's leading clubs.

According to Sport, the Barcelona star knows full well that his best option is to leave the Camp Nou in the upcoming winter window.

Balde wants a sporting project that lets him rebuild his standing and reclaim an influential role. Ronald Araujo is the blueprint. The Uruguayan restored his market value during a loan spell at Liverpool.

Following in Araujo's footsteps means regular minutes and a chance to prove himself at a club that truly backs him. That is exactly what Balde is after.

Talks are already under way. Mendes is sounding out clubs on their interest and will study the options with his client over the coming weeks.

Barcelona want to sell outright for 40 million euros. His agent, though, reckons a loan with an option to buy is more realistic, a clause that could even become obligatory should certain conditions be met.

At the very least, the Catalans hope a loan will boost Balde's value and pave the way for a big sale next summer. As an academy graduate, every cent of the proceeds would go straight to the club.

England is Mendes' main hunting ground. Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester United have all listened to the terms, but none has committed as yet.

Tottenham and Manchester City are also on the table. Any move from either, however, would hinge on offloading players in the winter window.

In Italy, Roma and Juventus have already met Mendes to ask about the terms. The sticking point is Balde's salary, which neither club's financial structure could comfortably absorb.

Monaco remain keen. Benfica, who chased him hard in the summer, have cooled their interest now that their left-back slot is occupied.

His exit carries real weight in Barcelona's planning. The club believe the wage savings from a deal, combined with the roughly 4 million euros of salary margin already available, could prove decisive in entering the January market and registering new signings.

The sporting department wants to use that room to land a top-class left-footed centre-back or a versatile full-back. Both positions are seen as priorities in strengthening Hansi Flick's squad.

That is why, despite preferring an outright sale, Barcelona are ready to explore different formulas that ease the wage burden immediately while guaranteeing a financial return down the line.

Mendes now has several weeks to line up the options and put the most attractive offers to Balde. A decision is expected in December, with the aim of sealing his departure during the January window.