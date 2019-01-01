Balde among the goals as Monaco outclass Amiens

The Senegal international sealed a comfortable home win for Leonardo Jardim's men with his third league goal of the season

Keita Balde scored a goal as cruised to a 3-0 win over in Saturday's game.

The 24-year-old joined Wissam Ben Yedder and Guillermo Maripan on the scoresheet as the Red and Whites scored three goals within six minutes.

After a goalless first-half, Ben Yedder broke the deadlock at the Stade Louis II in the 62nd minute, then Maripan hit the target four minutes later before Balde secured the win with his 69th-minute effort.

The Senegalese winger has now scored three goals in 12 Ligue 1 games this campaign.

Balde was replaced in the 81st minute while 's Henry Onyekuru did not make the matchday squad as 's Islam Slimani continues his suspension after receiving a red card against a fortnight ago.

The victory propelled Monaco to ninth in the Ligue 1 log with 24 points after 16 matches. Their next league game is against Angers on December 14.