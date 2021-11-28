Bailly: It’s very important for Manchester United to improve against Chelsea

Eric Bailly believes Manchester United can turn around their ‘difficult' run of results against Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

The Red Devils are looking to grab maximum points at Stamford Bridge under interim manager Michael Carrick after losing back-to-back league matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was shown the exit door last Sunday following their 4-1 defeat at Watford and they are now focused on grabbing all three points in London by stunning the Premier League leaders on their home ground.

Bailly has only played 46 minutes of league football this campaign, however, he stands a chance to feature again on Sunday because captain Harry Maguire will serve his suspension after he was shown a red card in last week’s outing.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, the Ivory Coast international summarised the challenges at Old Trafford and he is hoping they return to winning ways by building on their mid-week victory over Villarreal in the Uefa Champions League.

“Yeah, very difficult,” Bailly told the club’s website when asked about their form. “You know, we lost important games but that is the past. Now for me, it’s very important to focus on the future.

“The future is Sunday and we had a good week, Tuesday against Villarreal, we have a good game.

“Sunday, we have to keep thinking in the future and give back this good feeling and good vibe for the fans. Win the game and take points: it’s very important.

“It’s very important to improve. Always, it’s so important. That’s why you need to train strong and play strong.

“Now, you know, the team is ready, we’ve trained well and we have a good feeling. I help give my teammates energy and that’s very important for us.”

Earlier this month, Bailly endured a forgettable maiden league game of the season as he scored an own goal in the Manchester derby that powered City to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United currently occupy the ninth spot on the league table with 17 points after 12 matches, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.