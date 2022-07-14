Bailly's performance won't give Manchester United manager Ten Hag a selection headache

The Ivory Coast international played a vital part as the Red Devils silenced their Premier League rivals

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has discussed the performance of Eric Bailly in the 4-0 pre-season win over Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast international had a mixed 2021/22 campaign owing to injuries and when available he was down in the pecking order as captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were the preferred pair.

In the win over the Reds on Tuesday, the centre-back came in as a second-half substitute and was solid throughout to ensure the Red Devils kept the clean sheet.

The tactician believes it will be vital to have all the players fit since he will need them throughout the forthcoming campaign.

"No, it [Bailly performance] doesn't give me a [selection] headache. I am happy," Ten Hag told Manchester United's website.

"We need a full squad for the coming season with a lot of games. In the middle, there's a World Cup so we need a really full squad with a lot of competition between the players so we push each other to a higher level."

On Friday, the Premier League side will have another build-up match against Australian outfit Melbourne Victory and the tactician has welcomed the game stating it will be a good test for his players.

"We are happy with this game because it is different opposition," Ten Hag continued.

"It is always good to play against different opposition, with different cultures and it will be a different approach.

"From Liverpool, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa, we know what we can expect. From Melbourne Victory, it will be different. I think they play at a good level and they were second in the league last year so they will have a strong squad and also I think the coach is familiar with top football.

Article continues below

"So we are looking forward to this game, it's going to be a good test."

The Red Devils' next assignment will be against Palace, then Villa before playing Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano respectively.