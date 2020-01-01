Bailly: Oliseh urges fans to pray for Manchester United star after latest injury

The Ivory Coast international could not complete his side’s game against the Stamford Bridge outfit after suffering yet another injury

Former and midfielder Sunday Oliseh has urged football fans to pray for defender Eric Bailly, who suffered a head injury on Sunday.

The international, who made his sixth start for the Red Devils this season, only lasted for 45 minutes in their 3-1 semi-final defeat to at Wembley.

The centre-back was stretchered off with a neck brace after a head clash with his teammate Harry Maguire and was subsequently replaced by Anthony Martial.

More teams

Strikes from Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount and an own goal from Maguire rendered Bruno Fernandes’ late effort a consolation and saw the Blues progress to the final of the competition.

Since his debut season when he made 30 appearances for the Red Devils, the defender has struggled with various injury problems which have limited his playing time.

Bailly, who joined the Old Trafford outfit from in the summer of 2016, only made 15 appearances across all competitions in his second season.

In the 2018-19 campaign, the defender featured in 14 games involving 818 minutes and this season, he has only made nine appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Bailly only returned to the Red Devils’ team in January 2020 after suffering a knee injury in July 2019 which saw him miss 28 games.

Former international Oliseh bemoans the defender’s injury woes and has rallied football enthusiasts to pray for the 26-year-old's recovery.

“Let's all pray for Bailly's quick recovery. [He’s] been very unlucky with injuries in recent years. such an amazing and solid defender when fit. Get well soon brother,” Oliseh tweeted.

Article continues below

Let's all pray for Bailly's quick recovery. Been very unlucky with injuries in recent years. such an amazing and solid defender when fit

. get well soon bro! https://t.co/xFseaYes6S — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) July 19, 2020

Bailly started his career with Spanish side in 2011 after teaming up with the club’s youth setup and made five league appearances for the first team before joining Villarreal in 2015, where he left an indelible mark.

Oliseh was a former Super Eagles captain and played for Julius Berger, Liege, Reggiana, Koln, , Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and before his retirement.

The former midfielder won the Eredivisie, KNVB Cup and titles during his playing years and was part of Nigeria’s team that clinched the 1994 trophy.