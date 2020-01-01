Bailey opens up on Bolt friendship and decision to name son Leo Cristiano

The Jamaican star has an even more high-profile friend, while the name of his son has certainly raised eyebrows

attacker Leon Bailey has opened up on his close friendship with Usain Bolt, revealing the Olympic legend has always been there for him in good and bad times.

Bailey was forced to quarantine in earlier this year after attending a birthday party for Bolt, who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Though some questioned Bailey's decision to attend the event during a pandemic, the pair's strong friendship meant the 23-year-old didn't think twice about going.

"Usain has been a very good and close friend of mine for years," Bailey told Bild.

"When in Jamaica I would never turn down an invitation from him. He's a kind of mentor for me, was always there for me in good and bad days."

Bailey also recently became a father and decided to call his son Leo Cristiano, but was quick to stress the name choice had nothing to do with superstar duo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It has nothing to do with football, but with me and my name," he said.

"Leo is an abbreviation of Leon. And Leo is the lion - I am a lion. I believe that my son also grows up with the mentality of being a fighter and a leader. And Cristiano is a lovely name that goes well with Leo.

"Being a father changed me in many ways as a person, but not the way I play football. However, my son motivates me to work even harder."

Leverkusen have won eight of their last nine matches in all competitions, with Bailey himself scoring five times already this season.

Currently fourth in the and within touching distance of leaders , Bailey believes his side have what it takes to compete for a title.

"The fact that we started so well is due to the high quality of the players and the hunger of the team. Our mentality has changed, we are much hungrier now than last season, which was actually good - but we weren't there at the crucial moments," Bailey said.

"Anything is possible for us. We are in a good mood, we play well. There are no limits."