The Bahrain Football Association has not closed the file on its dramatic protest at the "Gulf Cup 27". Instead, it has reopened the door to escalation, affirming its full commitment to its legal rights in the case concerning Qatar national team player Assim Madibo and his participation against Bahrain's "Reds", despite a shocking decision from the Gulf Appeals Committee to reject its protest.

An official statement, issued via the association's account on the "X" platform, expressed deep regret at the decision of the Appeals Committee of the Gulf Football Federation. It also offered a frank apology to the Bahraini fans for not reaching the hoped-for outcome.

The statement read: "The Bahrain Football Association has received the decision of the Appeals Committee of the Gulf Football Federation number 2026/2, concerning the appeal submitted by the association relating to the participation of Qatar national team player Assim Madibo in the match between the Bahrain national team and the Qatar national team, as part of the 27th Gulf Cup competitions. The Appeals Committee decided to accept the Bahrain Football Association's appeal in terms of form, but to reject it in substance, upholding the decision of the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee".

Bahrain stressed their full respect for the competent judicial bodies and committees. In return, they affirmed that they have not and will not relinquish rights guaranteed by the regulations and statutes, pointing to a determination to exhaust all available legal procedures to claim and defend the national team's rights.









One fundamental point provoked the association's displeasure. They regretted the failure to consider a number of the substantive issues and pleas on which the protest and appeal were built, which they considered the basis of the case and its legal cornerstone.

The statement added: "The association takes pride in having explained, with complete transparency, to the Bahraini sporting public and public opinion the requests and pleas it submitted, and what was considered by the competent committees, placing all the details of the case before the public in a clear manner".

Bahrain closed with a message of apology to the sporting public. They had pursued every regulatory and legal avenue, they insisted, submitting their pleas and documents in accordance with the applicable regulations. It stemmed from a responsibility to safeguard the rights of the national team and preserve the fairness of the competition. The rejection of the protest does not mean relinquishing their demands.







