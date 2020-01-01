Bahoken: Angers forward airs his disappointment after omission from Cameroon squad

The 28-year-old forward was not included in the Indomitable Lions team for the their upcoming friendlies

Stephane Bahoken has expressed his disappointment following his omission from squad for their games against and South Sudan.

The Indomitable Lions will square off against the East Asian country on October 8 before taking on Cyprian Besong Ashu’s men a day later.

The friendlies have been lined up as part of their preparation for their qualifying game against Mozambique in November.

Coach Toni Conceicao has named a 32-man team for the encounters leaving out Bahoken from the squad.

The 28-year-old attacker has been a key member of Angers since teaming up with the side in the summer of 2018 from .

Bahoken featured in 20 league games to help the Black and Whites finish 11th in the French top-flight last season and in the 2020-21 campaign, he has two goals in three appearances.

The forward, who has 10 caps for Cameroon is yet to feature for the West African side since Conceicao took charge of the team.

Bahoken, however, promised to continue his impressive club performances for a chance to earn a return to the West African side.

“I didn't quite understand [why I was not selected] but these are the choices of the coach. I play, I prepare well and I make key contributions,” Bahoken told Radio Foot Internationale, as per beIN SPORTS.

“Toni Conceicao chose not to select me, so I'm a little disappointed. I must now play a more crucial role with Angers to appear in the next list.

“On a list of 32 players, I thought I had my chances but this is not the opinion of the coach. The only answer I can give him will be on the pitch.

“I will continue to give my all for the team and maybe Tony Conceiçao will give me my chance on the subsequent lists”

“Since he arrived, I have not spoken with him and I will answer him on the pitch."

Bahoken made his international debut for Cameroon against Kuwait in March 2018 after switching his allegiance from .

The forward was part of Cameroon team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in and last featured for the side against in the Round of 16 of the tournament under Clarence Seedorf.