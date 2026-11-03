Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng nominated for Jupiler Pro League Player of the Month - 'His technique and audacity are a beacon'

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South African sensation Relebohile Mofokeng has been shortlisted for the October Player of the Month award in Belgium following a string of exceptional performances. The Royale Union Saint-Gilloise winger has quickly become a key figure for his side, earning widespread plaudits for his technical ability and creative spark.

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Mofokeng shines as a 'beacon' for Union Saint-Gilloise

Relebohile Mofokeng’s meteoric rise in European football has reached a new milestone as the Bafana Bafana international finds himself in the running for the October Player of the Month award.

The 2026 campaign has seen the South African talent transition from a promising prospect to a vital component of David Hubert’s tactical setup. Despite the squad grappling with a severe injury crisis, Mofokeng has remained a consistent threat, providing both individual brilliance and tactical discipline.

Describing his contribution to the side, the Belgian publication DH LesSports+ was effusive in its praise for the winger’s influence on the pitch. "With one goal and three assists this month (in all competitions), Mofokeng has begun to firmly establish himself in David Hubert's starting eleven," the publication said. "His technique and audacity are a beacon in a squad decimated by injuries since the start of the season," the report further elaborated, underlining how the youngster’s fearlessness has invigorated the Union Saint-Gilloise attack.

Statistically, Mofokeng’s October was remarkably productive as he featured in six matches across three different competitions. His highlights included a decisive goal and an assist in the league clash against Cercle Brugge, proving his worth in domestic play.

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This well-rounded output has solidified his reputation as one of the most exciting young players currently operating in the Belgian top flight. Fans now have the opportunity to cast their votes for the award until the deadline on Friday, November 6.

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Stiff competition from Club Brugge stars

While Mofokeng has been a standout performer for Union, he faces a significant challenge for the Player of the Month trophy from two Club Brugge stars. The nomination list is rounded out by Nicolo Tresoldi and Carlos Forbs, both of whom enjoyed prolific runs during October.

Perhaps the most eye-catching performance from Forbs came on the grandest stage of all, the UEFA Champions League. The attacker recorded a sensational hat-trick of assists during a high-profile encounter against Inter Milan, providing the ammunition for his teammate Tresoldi. Such a display in Europe's premier competition has naturally made him a frontrunner for the award, as he continues to demonstrate why he is considered one of the most dangerous wide players in the league.

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Nicolo Tresoldi, meanwhile, has been the primary beneficiary of that service, emerging as a lethal finisher for Club Brugge throughout the month. The Italian-born German striker was in clinical form, racking up eight goals in total.

The battle for the award now rests in the hands of the public, with supporters able to vote until 11:59 PM on Friday night. For Mofokeng, the nomination alone serves as a massive validation of his decision to move abroad and test himself in one of Europe’s most competitive developmental leagues.

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To help Mofokeng's chances you can vote for him here.