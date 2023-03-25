End of road for Bafana? 'Liberians are hungry, We will play in Monrovia and beat South Africa'

Liberia coach Ansu Keita has dismissed South Africa's chances of getting a win in Monrovia ahead of a crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Bafana were held at Orlando Stadium

Second meeting on a balance

Keita rules out chances of SA winning

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africa failed to fully take advantage of the home fixture on Saturday to draw 2-2 at Orlando Stadium.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead to the break courtesy of Lyle Foster's brace, the Leone Stars replied through Tonia Tisdell and Mohammed Sangare.

The result puts Bafana in a tricky situation ahead of the second meeting on Tuesday, March 28. Keita is confident the Hugo Broos-led team will not get anything away and their Afcon dream will be shuttered.

WHAT HE SAID: "It took us three years, not playing at home, Liberians are hungry, they are hungry, so it depends on the result that could motivate them, but trust me, before eight or nine in the morning the stadium will be packed already," Keita told the media.

"Trust me, trust me, the Liberians will be there to support the national team – and Bafana Bafana this is a message for you; we cannot compete here, there, we can, nothing new to us, we’ll play there and we’ll beat them, trust me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana should be wary of Liberia's threat considering the fact that any slim mistake will see them get eliminated from the qualifiers.

After snatching a draw at Orlando Stadium, the Leone Stars will join leaders Morocco for the Afcon finals in Ivory Coast with a win on Tuesday.

However, South Africa will grab that coveted ticket if they get maximum points."

WHAT NEXT: Broos will now need to find a way to tighten the defence and sharpen his attackers ahead of the match.