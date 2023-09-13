'Bafana can't have only one Kaizer Chiefs player' - Mokoena adamant Amakhosi, Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns key for national team

Lebogang Mokoena insists Bafana must have players from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns for the right balance.

Chiefs players' have struggled to make Bafana team

Amakhosi have not been consistent

Mokoena believes Bafana need Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED: Pule Mmodi is the only Chiefs player who was involved in South Africa's assignments in the international break.

The former international midfielder Mokoena, however, insists having players from the three big teams in Mzansi will help the national team perform even better.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is good to see players from Pirates development like Lyle Foster, Thabiso Monyane, and Innocent Mayela, and also players from Mamelodi Sundowns' development," Mokoena told SNL24.

"We are missing players from Chiefs' development. You cannot have only one Chiefs' player on the national team, that is not how it should be. We need more people from Chiefs as well.

"Bafana Bafana need to have players from these three teams - Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. It is unfortunate that at the moment, Chiefs are not having enough players in Bafana while Sundowns and Pirates have better showings.

"I am not saying the other teams don't have good players for the national team but if you have players from these three teams, you know you have the right balance for the national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi have been struggling for consistency which has seen the club go for eight seasons without major silverware.

It has contributed to changes in the technical bench and regular signings of players in their bid to be successful.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos had initially stated the Soweto giants' players don't deserve to be in the national team owing to their performances at the club level.

WHAT NEXT: The Glamour Boys players will get their chance to impress Broos over the next few weeks before the next international break in October as they look to progress in MTN8 and add to their two-match winning streak in the PSL.