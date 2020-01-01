Bafana Bafana's two Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome to be played in South Africa

Safa released the following statement after FSF forewent their home advantage

The South African Football Association (Safa) and the Sao Tomean Football Federation (FSF) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreeing that the former will host the two 2021 qualifiers on 13 and 16 November 2020.

The two countries mutually agreed that due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, it was in the best interest of the two that they do everything in their power to safeguard the interest of players and officials. Therefore, both parties agreed that the first and return leg matches will all be played in .

The two nations agreed that this historic arrangement that has since been relayed to Caf, was precipitated by flights restriction within the African continent and health dangers posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the MOU reads that the two Parties agreed to cooperate with each other to assure the good continuity of the qualification phase of the 2021 Afcon and have therefore reached an agreement to play both matches in South Africa.

‘’The Sao Tomean Football Federation undertakes to play its home game in the territory of Second Party and Safa undertakes to host both home and away matches in its territory,’’ read part of the MOU.

In this respect, Safa undertakes to bear the costs of the travel (round trip flight) of the National Team of Sao Tome and its officials.

SAFA also undertakes to bear the costs of the accommodation of the National Team of Sao Tome and its officials during the period deemed necessary.

The MOU also reads that the Sao Tomean Football Federation undertakes to follow any and all of the health protocol rules applicable within the territory of the Second Party (South Africa).

In conclusion, the parties agreed that this MOU shall be ruled and governed by the laws of South Africa.

‘’All disputes in connection with this MOU, including disputes relating to its conclusion, binding effect, amendment, breach or termination, urgent injunctive or similar interim relief, or conservatory measure shall be promptly settled between the Parties by negotiation,’’ concluded the MOU.