Bafana Bafana's failed Afcon qualifying campaigns: An alarming trend

South Africa have suffered embarrassing defeats to countries such as Sierra Leone, Mauritania and Niger in some of their biggest failures

With increasing frequency, Bafana Bafana have been failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

After failing at their first attempt to qualify in 1994, the early years of Bafana's participation in Afcon competitions brought much pride to the nation, as they won it on home soil in 1996 and then finished second and third in 1998 and 2000 respectively.

But in the 21 years since, South Africa have managed just two quarter-final appearances in six tournaments and were on four occasions eliminated at the opening group stage.

And of the 11 times the competition has been held since 2000 (including the 2022 edition in Cameroon, qualification having already been decided), Bafana have taken part only seven times.

That includes 2013 when South Africa qualified as hosts. On four occasions (2010, 2012, 2017 and now 2021), South Africa failed to qualify.

The latest failure is still fresh in the minds, as Bafana ended third in Group C and instead allowed Ghana and Sudan to book their spots at the finals next year. To be fair to South Africa, it was a tight-run affair as they finished three points behind Ghana and two behind Sudan and had qualification in their hands going into the final day's action.

But what about the previous three occasions? Were the qualifying campaigns any worse?

2010

Somewhat embarrassingly, South Africa failed to qualify for the Nations Cup in a year in which they were playing hosts for the World Cup.

They finished on seven points in Group 4 - a massive 11 points behind Nigeria and equal with Sierra Leone, while Equatorial Guinea accumulated just three points. Under the leadership of Joel Santana, the stand-out disappointment was only taking one point from Sierra Leone - Bafana lost 1-0 away and drew 0-0 at home.

2012

This time it was Pitso Mosimane who failed to get Bafana qualified. Playing in a group including Egypt, Niger and Sierra Leone, Bafana finished with nine points, the same number of points as Sierra Leone and Niger, while Egypt managed only five. Niger it was who qualified virtue of a better head-to-head record.

The failed campaign was underscored by a 2-1 defeat away to Niger and a home draw with Sierra Leone, as well as the South African's celebrations after the final match in Mbombela, when they wrongly thought they had qualified after the 0-0 result against Sierra Leone.

2017

Shakes Mashaba was the man at the helm when Bafana failed to quaify from a group containing Gambia, Mauritania and Cameroon.

Cameroon finished top with 14 points, followed by Mauritania with eight points, South Africa with seven and Gambia with just two.

The worst of the results for Bafana were a 0-0 home draw against Gambia, a 3-1 away loss to Mauritania and 1-1 home draw with the same country.