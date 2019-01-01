Bafana Bafana's Afcon warm-up match against Angola called off

Following the decision to call off the friendly with Angola, South Africa will now turn their focus to their Afcon opener on June 24

The national team's 2019 (Afcon) preparations have been dealt a considerable blow after Angola opted out of their practice match with Bafana Bafana on Wednesday.

Bafana recently arrived in Cairo, , where they were set to take on Angola in a warm-up match ahead of the continental showpiece which kicks off this weekend.

However, it has since been confirmed that Palancas Negras have withdrawn from the clash due to a 'lack of training' as they too only recently arrived in .

Nonetheless, news of Angola’s withdrawal now means that Stuart Baxter’s men will head into their opening match on June 24 against , with only the clash against under their belt.

Prior to arriving in Egypt, Bafana set up camp in Dubai as they looked to acclimatise themselves to similar conditions that awaited them in the North Africa country.

Whilst they were there, they came up against a star-studded Black Stars, who they held to a confidence boosting goalless draw this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Bafana's official Twitter account confirmed the decision to call off the friendly encounter as well as explained the reasoning behind the untimely cancellation.

“Angola has cancelled today's practice match with Bafana Bafana citing lack of training as the reason. Angola says they have not had any training since arriving in Egypt two days ago,” The statement explained.

Article continues below

Angola has cancelled today's practice match with Bafana Bafana citing lack of training as the reason.

Angola says they have not had any training since arriving in Egypt two days ago. — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 19, 2019

In spite of a lack of competitive action, Bafana will now hope to put on a respectable showing at the tournament as they return to the competition after failing to qualify for the 2017 edition.

South Africa have been drawn into Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in Egypt.

Bafana will begin their Afcon campaign against Ivory Coast in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and as they look to reach the knockout stages.