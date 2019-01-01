Bafana Bafana's Afcon 2019 exploits see them rise in latest Fifa World Rankings

South Africa's efforts in Egypt have not gone unnoticed as they have moved up in the Fifa World Rankings

Following ’s 2019 (Afcon) exploits they have risen two places on the Fifa World Rankings.

Bafana Bafana experienced a continental campaign filled with a mixed bag of results and emotions.

Although they won just one of their group stage encounters which came courtesy of a narrow win over neighbours Namibia, Bafana still qualified for the knockout rounds as one of the four best third-placed finishers and subsequently pulled off one of the major upsets of the tournament.

A spirited performance saw Bafanas’s reputation rise as they eliminated hosts in front of a capacity crowd in Cairo.

However, celebrations were short-lived as they then exited the tournament in the quarter-finals after a narrow 2-1 defeat to .

Nonetheless, Bafana Bafana’s exploits over the past month have seen them leap into the 70th spot, according to the latest rankings which was released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bafana still find themselves outside the continent’s top 10 as they are currently ranked 13th on the continental standings, stuck in between Burkina Faso who are 61 in the world and Guinea, who have fallen four places on the standings and are currently ranked as the world’s 75th best team.

Elsewhere on the continent, despite losing in the final of the Afcon, are now the continent’s best team and have made their way into the top 20 in the world.

On the other hand, Afcon 2019 winners are undoubtedly one of the biggest winners as they moved a whopping 28 places up the rankings and are now the fourth-best team in Africa.

Overall, remain the world’s highest-ranked team and are closely followed by , who were crowned Copa America champions and subsequently leapfrogged the reigning Fifa World Cup champions .