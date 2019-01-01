Bafana Bafana: Zwane outlines importance of winning Mali friendly

The 30-year-old midfielder has vast experience playing in Africa with the Brazilians

midfielder Themba Zwane has stressed the importance of winning Sunday’s Nelson Mandela Challenge match against Mali, describing the match as a tonic they need ahead of the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana take on Mali at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth as they prepare for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers.

They begin their bid to book a ticket for 2021 from Group C with a trip to in November.

They will also take on Sudan and the preliminary round winner between Mauritius and Sao Tome e Principe in their qualification campaign.

“We want to win the game on Sunday. All we need is a win so that we can boost our confidence going into the Afcon qualifiers next month,” Zwane told Independent Media.

The midfielder is one of the experienced players in the Bafana squad and has also been one of Mamelodi Sundowns’ top performers in the Caf .

He played an instrumental role as the Brazilians’ Champions League triumph in 2016.

Personally, Zwane want his club success to translate into achievements with the national team.

“Yes, it is true that I haven’t enjoyed the same type of success that I’ve been enjoying with Sundowns and I want to change that,” Zwane added

“I believe that it is possible. We reached the quarter-finals in this year’s Afcon and we have to keep progressing until we reach the pinnacle. I also want to win something with my country. If I can do that then I’ll be a very happy man.”