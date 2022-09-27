Bafana Bafana wrap up successful camp with Botswana win

South Africa claimed a narrow 1-0 win over the Zebras of Botswana in a friendly match played in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Teboho Mokoena's first-half strike earned Bafana the win

The 1996 African champions made it two wins in a row

Bafana will now be inactive until next year March

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa wrapped up a successful camp with a 1-0 win over their neighbours Botswana at FNB Stadium on Tuesday - a few days after they hammered Sierra Leone 4-0 at the same venue in another friendly game. The only goal of the match was scored by Teboho Mokoena in the first half as he hit the back of the net with a well-taken free-kick. Both teams created chances after the restart, but they could not take their chances in the final third.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The wins over Botswana and Sierra Leone have definitely boosted the team's morale and confidence having entered the camp on a back of demoralising successive defeats to France and Morocco under coach Hugo Broos. The 1996 African champions used the games as preparation for next year's Afcon 2023 qualifiers.

ALL EYES ON: Broos made wholesale changes following Bafana's emphatic win over Sierra Leone on Saturday. Players such as Siyanda Msani, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Khanyisa Mayo caught the eye after being handed starting berth against the Zebras, and they are likely to be considered by the Belgian tactician in the next international break.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BAFANA? The five-time Southern African champions will be in action next year in March when they take on Liberia in back-to-back Afcon 2023 qualifiers. Bafana will be inactive during the upcoming 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar having failed to qualify for the tournament.