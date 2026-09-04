Bafana Bafana winger returns home to Orlando Pirates on season-long loan

Reigning PSL champions Orlando Pirates have moved decisively in the transfer market to bring back one of their most exciting attacking talents, Mohau Nkota.

The winger has officially rejoined the Buccaneers on a season-long loan from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq, the club he joined on a permanent three-year contract just last year.

The move represents a significant boost for Abdeslam Ouaddou's squad as they look to build on their recent domestic dominance and compete on multiple fronts in the 2026/27 campaign.

Nkota has only recently completed a rehabilitation programme following a troublesome knee injury that hampered his progress in the Middle East.

Despite the injury concerns, his parent club in Dammam felt that a return to familiar surroundings would be the best step for his immediate development and match fitness.

In a brief statement regarding the transfer agreement, the Saudi Pro League side noted: "Ettifaq approves for Mohau Nkota to join Orlando Pirates on a season-long loan."









Nkota’s time in Saudi Arabia was perhaps not as prolific as he might have hoped when he first made the switch, but he still managed to gain valuable experience in a rapidly growing league.

During his tenure with Al-Ettifaq, the South African international made 22 appearances, providing a decent return of two goals and three assists.

The Ghost will undoubtedly welcome Nkota back with open arms, remembering the impact he had during his initial rise through the club's ranks.

Having graduated from the Pirates reserve team, the winger established himself as a key creative force in the senior side, making 39 appearances.

During that first stint, he was a constant threat on the flanks, netting seven goals and registering five assists, numbers that solidified his status as one of the country's most dangerous young attackers and earned him his Bafana Bafana stripes.

The technical team in Soweto will be hoping that Nkota can seamlessly reintegrate into the system and replicate the form that saw him become a standout performer for the treble winners.







