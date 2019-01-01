Bafana Bafana win gives Ntseki something to build on ahead of Ghana clash - Jackson

The former South Africa defender believes the new manager has a bright future ahead of him as he looks to build a solid team

Former Bafana Bafana centre-back Willem Jackson has hailed the national team’s 2-1 win over Mali afternoon in the Nelson Mandela Challenge in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Currently contracted to as the MultiChoice Diski manager, Jackson believes the win over the Eagles will help the former U17 coach to speed up his preparations for the 2021 qualifier against .

On the other hand, the Free State-born legend has also praised the new coach for having analysis on the West Africans whilst urging his players to revive Bafana’s status.

“I think it was a great win because it was his first game as a head coach and I think he did a great job in analyzing the opposition. The players also worked hard to carry out the plan," Jackson told Goal.

“I am pleased with the character and hunger of the players. They listened to him and showed a lot of character. It shows they were working hard during the week and the results are proof of that.

“I think we just need to support the team and the guys. I wish him all the best of luck going forward.”

Speaking about the upcoming clash against the Black Stars away from home, the former and Bloemfontein centre-back believes the team will head to the November clash in high spirits.

“Beating Mali is a good motivation and to win your first game as a coach is a bonus. The win will go a long way in terms of motivation,” Jackson continued.

“I’d like to congratulate the players because the opponents must know it is not easy to play Bafana at home. They just need to work with the technical team, support the coaches and I believe they can achieve a lot by doing that.

“It will not be easy in the match against Ghana but they have a better idea of a West African opponent and they will be good and ready when the match comes. This win was good preparation for them.”

Taking a look at the substitutions, where the likes of Lebogang Phiri, Thato Mokeke, Themba Zwane, and Kermit Erasmus were given a run, the 47-year-old has backed the coach’s decision-making.

“I think he wants to give everyone a chance to play. That is good when you’re building a team and trying to get your best eleven,” he added

“Everyone gave their best, those who started and the ones on the bench. I was pleased to see the players fighting and that gives the coach an idea of what he has going forward.

“As a coach, you don’t want to find yourself wanting when you try to give some a chance and they get rusty or struggle to adjust. His decisions were good to give the guys a test.

“Ntseki is experienced as a coach there’s no doubt about that but he just wanted that win and I believe he is ready to face any opponent in the Afcon qualifiers going forward.

“He can take a lot of positives from the match and look to improve his team.”