Bafana Bafana will go out guns blazing - Ntseki fires warning to Zambia

The 50-year-old revealed he will unleash his key players, who were rested against the Brave Warriors

head coach Molefi Ntseki has fired a warning to their rivals Zambia ahead of their clash on Sunday.

The two Southern African giants are set to square off in an international match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

Bafana Bafana will be looking to return to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw by their neighbours Namibia in a friendly game on Thursday.

Ntseki explained that it is important for his side to secure a win over Chipolopolo, who are wounded as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to in a friendly match on Friday.

“We will go out guns blazing tomorrow as we need to get the result to boost our confidence before our qualifiers," Ntseki told Safa's official website.

‘’Against Namibia, we rested a few senior players who will be given a run tomorrow as we continue looking at different combinations."

Bafana's key players Percy Tau, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Themba Zwane were rested against Namibia with Thibang Phete, Thabo Nodada and Siyethemba Sithebe being handed their international debuts.

Ntseki is using the friendly matches as preparation for next month's back-to-back 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

“I believe the debutants did well under the circumstances in the match against Namibia and the more senior players will have to do even better tomorrow against Zambia as we continue to prepare for our Afcon qualifiers," he continued.

‘’We are hoping for an improved performance against Zambia because they are a different team. Their approach, physicality and strengths are different from what we faced on Thursday. We are hoping to give our best against such a strong opponent."

Ntseki made it clear that he is not bothered by Zambia's defeat to Kenya as Sunday's encounter will be a different ball game altogether.

“Their past results do not mean much to us. They are also in preparation mode just like us," the former South Africa under-17 head coach added.

‘’Everyone knows that South Africa versus Zambia is a derby match and this is where we will draw strength from. We will rest some players and some will get a run.

"Our most important areas of focus tomorrow will be the technical, tactical and mental approach to the game."