Bafana Bafana: Why Stuart Baxter had to go as coach

There was a renewed optimism when Baxter was re-appointed as coach of Bafana, but he failed dismally to get match the expectations. Here is why...

Stuart Baxter finally realised he was never going to change things around for , and he decided to resign, bringing an end a two-year relationship with the South African Football Association (Safa).

Although Bafana Bafana made it to the quarter-finals of Afcon 2019, Baxter's irreparable relationship with the nation was always going to be an issue.

He told the nation that he wasn't desperate to coach Bafana, and had he continued as head coach and the team doesn't get the desired results, he would have been reminded of his words.

After those words, Baxter's presence had come to resemble a dark cloud at Safa.

Apart from that, Baxter had no solid foundation to build on when he came in, and over the past two years of his reign, he still couldn't build a team that would seriously compete in major continental competitions.

Some may say Baxter wasn't given enough time to turn things around, but whoever takes over now will have to start afresh and come up with his own ideas to take Bafana forward.

Here are some of the reasons Baxter had to go as head coach of Bafana Bafana...

Poor results

Baxter returned to Bafana in the middle of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign, and at the time, the team was in pole position to qualify for the global showpiece.

This was before the result was deemed null and void, but losing twice to Teranga Lions shattered the nation's dream. The country forgave Baxter and gave him the benefit of the doubt, and forgot about it.

The 65-year-old boss took charge of two tournaments in 2017 and 2018, but nothing came of it, and very few players made it into his senior team.

Baxter claimed a few big scalps during his time as head coach, including the result in Afcon qualifying rounds and at the finals.

Bafana was also unbeaten for 18 months before the Afcon 2019 tournament, but they played very few matches to really help the team grow in confidence and widen his pool of players.

He was in charge of 21 matches for Bafana, but he won just eight, lost nine and drew four. If this was in the , he would have had 28 points out of a possible 63 - and for a coach of Baxter's calibre, this is certainly not good enough.

Poor tactics

Baxter is known as the chief architect of transition football in South Africa, but this tactic was never as effective for Bafana Bafana as it was with and SuperSport United, where he won many titles.

It may that he had little time with his players before international matches, but had he worked on getting the core of the team sorted over the last two years, then we would be talking a different story.

Far too often, Baxter's tactics robbed Bafana of important results. This despite having the players he felt would the job for him.

For instance, he didn't have a Plan B or C for when things go wrong with Plan A - he stuck it out even during difficult times when results were certainly not forthcoming, and that's when the majority of fans started questioning his ability to coach Bafana Bafana.

South Africans pride themselves in flair, knocking the ball around and speed, but with Baxter, the country saw a team that played direct football and were poorly organised tactically.

Hence, Bafana conceded so many goals under Baxter's tutelage. There are very few games one can pick where Baxter's Bafana really played well, and the coach should have realised what worked and what didn't work in terms of his tactics for the kind of players he had at his disposal.

Questionable team/squad selection

There were already questions over the selection of some players before the start of Afcon 2019 tournament in . He also overlooked players that many see as the future of this country such as Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba, to mention but a few.

However, that didn't bother Baxter, and perhaps this was his biggest downfall.

Granted, Baxter was the coach and he had the final say on who comes in and who gets excluded, but often than not, his squad/team selection was way off the mark.

For example, he had to succumb to the pressure from the fans to field Thembinkosi Lorch in Egypt. It was clear from the distance that Baxter didn't believe in Lorch, and he proved him wrong in that big win over Egypt.

Baxter had the luxury to watch almost every team in the PSL throughout his two-year stint, but it appeared as if he only focused on certain teams and players and overlooked others who could have done more for the team.

South African players may be overrated to some extent, but there is enough talent to take Bafana forward.

Baxter used 51 players in his squad over the last two years, but he still couldn't find 11 players who could die for South Africa at any given time.

Identifying quality players was part of Baxter's job yet this wasn't achieved.