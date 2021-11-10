Bafana Bafana: What does Broos have against Mamelodi Sundowns players?

Considering Mamelodi Sundowns’ utter dominance in the PSL, it’s surprising that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has selected just one player from the Tshwane club.



Sundowns are a team made up of serial winners, players who can handle the pressure of expectations, and who have vast continental experience in the Caf Champions League.



It’s a side full of players with fantastic stats; for one thing, Downs have, incredibly, not conceded a single goal in nine league matches this term.



Broos has insisted that he wants to base his Bafana side on a more youthful model. Yet he chose 31-year-old Kaizer Chiefs left-back Sifiso Hlanti.



When Hlanti pulled out injured, Broos could have turned to Sundowns’ Lyle Lakay, having previously called up another Chiefs left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso to earlier Bafana squads before discarding him.



With a goal and four assists already this term, and being part of a Sundowns side which has not conceded at all, it’s hard to fathom why Broos would not want him.



It feels like the Belgian will select anyone but Lakay. All the more so when he has replaced Hlanti with Tercious Malepe, whose primary position is a defensive central midfielder.



And while central defender Lebusa was in earlier Bafana squads, he’s now been left out, despite currently playing more regularly than De Reuck, who has been on the bench for the Brazilians of late.



It’s also hard to see how right-back Thapelo Morena, who has been consistently outstanding for Sundowns and previously did well for Bafana, has also been omitted. In midfield, Andile Jali has been back to his best, yet continues to be ignored.



His feisty approach and bravery could have been a good asset in the Bafana squad. If Broos wants a young-up-and-coming star at the very top of his game, he needn’t have looked further than midfield maestro Neo Maema, who has been brilliant in recent weeks.



Rivaldo Coetzee, meanwhile, has been one of the best performers in the PSL this season and has been racking up the man-of-the-Match awards.



Then there’s Themba Zwane - for so long a mainstay in the Bafana side, he’s been back to goal-scoring form of late as well.



His big match temperament, when it comes to the final match, away in Ghana, would have been a big plus.



While Broos’ youthful approach has worked so far, it may still come back to bite him if South Africa’s inexperienced squad finds the situation too hot to handle and is unable to finish off the job in the qualifiers this week.

Sitting just one point above Ghana, there can’t be any slip-ups.