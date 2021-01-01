Bafana Bafana vs Sudan live stream, score update and broadcast details

South Africa are up against it in this do-or-die Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

South Africa are on the brink of missing out on Africa Cup of Nations qualification after falling two goals behind against Sudan in Saturday’s do-or-die showdown.

After Bafana Bafana failed to get the job done at home against Ghana on March 25, they’ve left it to their final Group C game to ensure qualification.

Victory at home against the Black Stars on Thursday would have taken South Africa to the brink of the Nations Cup, but instead, the 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium means they headed into Sunday’s meeting with Sudan only one point ahead of the Falcons of Jediane.

Still, a draw in Omdurman would have favoured South Africa, who would progress from the group along with Ghana. However, two first-half goals—from Saifeldin Malik Bakhit and Mohammed Abdel-Rahman—have left the visitors with a mountain to climb.

If Sudan win, they leapfrog Bafana and will qualify along with Ghana.

South Africa need two goals in the second half—and to concede no further goals—in order to progress to Cameroon and avoid the ignominy of missing out on the Nations Cup.