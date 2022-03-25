Bafana Bafana vs Guinea Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Bafana Bafana will be bracing for another West African challenge when they clash against Guinea in an international friendly match at Guldensporenstadion in Kortrijk on Friday.

It will be their first match this year since losing to Ghana in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier last November.

The Guinea match in Belgium will also be their first game on European soil since losing 1-0 to Poland in October 2012.

Coach Hugo Broos and his men are now preparing for a new chapter with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers their next big challenge.

The Belgian has taken his best possible squad composed of players the majority of is expected to do duty in their bid to book a place for the next Afcon finals in Ivory Coast.

Game South Africa vs Guinea Date Friday, March 25 Time 19:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel SABC Sport Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SABCSport SABC Sport on Openview 124

Squads & Team News

Bafana will be without star attacker Percy Tau who is injured.

The Al Ahly forward has been battling injuries this season and after missing the Fifa Club World Cup last month, he is out of national duty.

South Africa go into this match on the backdrop of travelling complications faced by some players.

Stellenbosch FC defender Athenkosi Mcaba and Terrence Mashego as well as forwards Fagrie Lakay of Pyramids FC, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Victor Letsoalo only joined their teammates on Thursday.

They were facing challenges in securing their visas in what delayed their travels and subsequently missed some training time.

Getty

Guinea will be missing the services of captain and Liverpool star Naby Keita who has been ruled out because of injury.

Keita is battling with a knee injury which he sustained in the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Match Preview

Both Bafana and Guinea go into this match on the backdrop of defeats in their respective last games.

Bafana’s last outing was a heartbreak inflicted by Ghana in a World Cup qualifier.

Guinea on the other hand lost their last two games, first 2-1 to Zimbabwe in an Afcon group game, before losing 1-0 to Gambia in the Round of 16.

Friday’s match would be the fifth meeting between Bafana and Guinea, with their last encounter being a friendly match in September 2008 which the Syli National won 1-0.

South Africa have never beaten Guinea before, with the West Africans winning twice, while the other two games ending in draws.