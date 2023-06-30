Bafana Bafana vice-captain Siyanda Xulu leaves Turan Tovuz amid Saudi Arabian and Turkish interest

Bafana Bafana vice-captain Siyanda Xulu has revealed that he has parted ways with his Azerbaijan club after one season.

Bafana defender announces exit from Azerbaijan club

Xulu has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey

He wants to remain in the Azerbaijan league

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu leaves Azerbaijan club Turan Tovuz after spending one season, the player has revealed in a social media post.

Xulu, who has turned out for Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United in the Premier Soccer League, expressed his sadness as he now seeks a new home.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It is with great sadness that I announce the end of an amazing journey with Turan Tovuz. It’s a bittersweet moment for me because I had an amazing season with the team but unfortunately my contract has come to an end. I’m forever grateful to the team and the loyal fans I’ve made during my tenure. Thank you for the great experience and opportunity."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the 31-year-old is a free agent, he would love to remain in that region of the world.

"I would love to stay because the league is quite good. We have so many players who come from different types of worlds and leagues, so it makes the league competitive. We have three or four teams that play in Europe, the Europa Conference League, the Europa League and Uefa Champions League," Xulu said as per Soccer Laduma.

WHAT'S NEXT: It remains to be seen where the Bafana Bafana vice-captain will end up as he is a well-traveled man, having played in Israel and Russia. He revealed that clubs in Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are keen on his services.