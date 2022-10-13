Bafana Bafana to reap rewards from Kaizer Chiefs’ youth development efforts - Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has tipped Bafana Bafana to succeed because of the club’s efforts to develop youngsters.

Amakhosi youngsters helped South Africa see off Comoros

Zwane happy with the club’s development efforts

Chiefs' junior side have been victorious in some tournaments

WHAT HAPPENED? On Wednesday, several Amakhosi players were in action as South Africa U20 beat Comoros 4-0 to reach the semi-finals at the Cosafa qualifiers for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The junior national side is coached by Chiefs DDC tactician Vela Khumalo, who included eight players from the Amakhosi youth ranks.

Mduduzi Shabalala, who recently signed a first-team contract with the Soweto giants, scooped the Man of the Match award as Prince Manku and Puso Dithejane scored.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I think I’ve said this four years ago, if I’m not mistaken, I said the time would come for the country to benefit from Kaizer Chiefs because we didn’t want to rush into things," Zwane told reporters, as per iDiski Times.

"We were very relaxed about doing whatever we were doing and we wanted to achieve. Now we can reap the rewards.

"It is benefiting the country as well, which is a good thing, and I’m sure you’ve seen the results in our development. The U19s just won the Engen Champ of Champs, and a month ago they won the Engen Knockout Challenge tournament. Our U17s won a cup as well. Our U13s have been doing very well; our U15s lost in the semi-finals through penalties, and our reserve team just won the Diski Shield.

"That alone tells you, but we are not saying to our boys ‘go out there and win at all costs’. We focus more on our system of play because the system of play will make you identify [players] because it’s talent identification when you bring in players.

"So it helped us big time when we do recruitments, what type of players we looking for and that’s why right now in the development things are smooth sealing. Yes, there’s still a lot of work to be done, but there’s a lot of improvement as well, which is good. Simply because of the identity – identity yield results in future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane has been a major crusader in advocating for the development of young players.

Before he was appointed Chiefs senior team coach, he was handling the junior side and in 2019, he urged his fellow coaches to join him in forming a forum that would help develop South African football.

Among the current players in the Chiefs team whom he developed at the junior level is midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE: After leading the Glamour Boys to three consecutive PSL wins, the coach will hope his side registers another victory on Saturday against Chippa United.