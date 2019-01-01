Friendlies

Bafana Bafana to play Zambia in international friendly

The South African national team will begin life after former coach Stuart Baxter with an international friendly away to Chipolopolo in September

The South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed Bafana Bafana's opponents for September's international break. 

Bafana Bafana will be away to Zambia on the 7th of September, Safa announced on Wednesday. The encounter will be played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.  

This will be South Africa's first match without Stuart Baxter, who resigned as head coach three weeks ago. 

Interim coach Molefi Ntseki is expected to head Bafana Bafana's technical team on the day as Safa's search for a permanent coach continues. 

Zambia is still regarded as one of the toughest opponents on the African continent despite their failure to qualify for the Afcon tournament which was held in Egypt between June and July this year. 

They lifted the coveted continental trophy in 2012 under the tutelage of Herve Renard, who was, at one stage, on the radar of Bafana Bafana.   

Chipololo were recently crowned Cosafa Cup champions in Durban with several PSL-based players, including Lazarous Kambole of Kaizer Chiefs, forming part of their squad. 

The encounter in Lusaka is seen as a preparatory match for Bafana who will get their Afcon 2021 qualifying campaign underway in November against Ghana

South Africa is in Group C alongside the Black Stars and Sudan, with the winner between Sao Tome and Mauritius in the preliminary rounds set to join the group.  

