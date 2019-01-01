Bafana Bafana to play Zambia in international friendly

The South African national team will begin life after former coach Stuart Baxter with an international friendly away to Chipolopolo in September

The South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed Bafana Bafana's opponents for September's international break.

Bafana Bafana will be away to Zambia on the 7th of September, Safa announced on Wednesday. The encounter will be played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Bafana Bafana will play Zambia in a friendly international at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on 7 September 2019.

The match kicks off at 15h00 pic.twitter.com/MdIMZetCir — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 21, 2019

This will be 's first match without Stuart Baxter, who resigned as head coach three weeks ago.

Interim coach Molefi Ntseki is expected to head Bafana Bafana's technical team on the day as Safa's search for a permanent coach continues.

Zambia is still regarded as one of the toughest opponents on the African continent despite their failure to qualify for the Afcon tournament which was held in between June and July this year.

They lifted the coveted continental trophy in 2012 under the tutelage of Herve Renard, who was, at one stage, on the radar of Bafana Bafana.

Article continues below

Chipololo were recently crowned champions in Durban with several -based players, including Lazarous Kambole of , forming part of their squad.

The encounter in Lusaka is seen as a preparatory match for Bafana who will get their Afcon 2021 qualifying campaign underway in November against .

South Africa is in Group C alongside the Black Stars and Sudan, with the winner between Sao Tome and Mauritius in the preliminary rounds set to join the group.