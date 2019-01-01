Bafana Bafana to play Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge

Ntseki will get a chance to prepare Bafana Bafana for the 2021 Afcon qualifying campaign which kicks off in November

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced Bafana Bafana's opponents for this year's Nelson Mandela Challenge.

According to Safa, Mali have agreed to play against Bafana Bafana in honour of the late South African president.

The match is scheduled for October 13 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth. Kick-off is at 15h00.

Safa confirmed Bafana will arrive in Port Elizabeth on October 8 to prepare for the encounter against Mali.

This will be the 25th edition of the annual event and it will be played in Port Elizabeth for only the third time since its inception.

Bafana Bafana have won 12 of the previous 24 editions, and they will be looking to make it 13 wins at the expense of Mali.

The encounter will also mark Molefi Ntseki's first since being appointed as head coach of .

Ntseki had two of his team's international friendlies cancelled earlier this month after Zambia and Madagascar withdrew their participation due to fears of xenophobia in South Africa.

Article continues below

However, things appear to have calmed down and Mali agreed to be part of this year's edition.

The match against Mali will also be used to prepare Bafana Bafana for their clash against in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

South Africa were drawn in Group C alongside Ghana, Sudan and the winner between Mauritius and Sao Tome e Principe.