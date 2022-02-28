Bafana Bafana to face Zambia before date with world champions France

South Africa have secured another international friendly match to add to their schedule which includes a friendly match against France on March 29.

The next Fifa days will run from March 21 to 29 and Bafana Bafana will also play Zambia in Paris before engaging Les Bleus in Lille.

The exact date for the Chipolopolo game is yet to be finalised but a Safa official told GOAL the teams could settle for March 25 as Football Association of Zambia Andrew Kamanga also confirmed the match.

“The Chipolopolo diary is also active with two international friendly matches lined up next month against South Africa and Guinea,” said Kamanga in his weekly column.

“Both matches will be played in Paris to make it easier for our players plying their trade in Europe to easily be available. These two fixtures will help the technical bench prepare for the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group qualifiers that are pencilled for June.”

Bafana failed to qualify for January and February's Afcon finals in Cameroon while Zambia have missed the last three editions of the continental showpiece.

Meeting in France would be the two teams' bid for redemption after also failing to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Hugo Broos’ South Africa were last involved in action in November when Ghana shattered their dreams of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

MeSafa president Danny Jordaan says facing current world champions France will hand more experience to Broos’ men.

“These young boys have done well. Remember, they went 11 matches unbeaten and Ghana was a bit of chaos,” said Jordaan.

“But it is a young team. Therefore, we must give them the best possible opposition so their maturity and experience can be accelerated and it cannot be a bigger nation than France.

"So, now we will see how we cope with the world champions in their own backyard.”

Bafana and France have previously met four times and the latter has enjoyed more success with two wins, while Bafana have won once [at the 2010 Fifa World Cup], with the other match ending in a draw.