Bafana Bafana: Tau, Mothiba, Zungu, Furman and Mathoho injuries haunt camp

Injuries continue to affect Molefi Ntseki’s squad as they prepare to face Mali in Port Elizabeth

Midfielder Percy Tau has become the biggest injury concern in ’s camp as the list of players doubtful for Sunday’s Nelson Mandela Challenge match against Mali continues to grow.

Tau arrived in South Africa on Tuesday morning carrying a knock he picked up while in action for his Belgian team against last weekend where he was substituted in the first half.

The former man was scheduled to be assessed by Bafana Bafana team doctor Thulani Ngwenya.

Also doubtful for Sunday's match is forward Lebo Mothiba who limped off Tuesday’s training session complaining about his groin.

Another -based player Bongani Zungu did not take part in Tuesday’s training together with SuperSport United’s Dean Furman who was injured during the MTN8 Cup victory over last weekend.

defender Erick Mathoho is another fitness concern for Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and is being closely monitored by Ngwenya.

“From Percy's team, they didn't flag up anything so he's still coming to camp and then we will assess him and make a call, but otherwise there's nothing formal from his club,” said Ngwenya according to Sport24.

“Bongani [Zungu] had a deep laceration on his left leg, so we just need to open it and make a call on whether we're keeping him [in camp] or not; the other one is Tower [Mathoho] with an ankle injury so we'll manage him and see.

“The other person who is of concern at the moment is Dean Furman, who has had a knee problem for about a week or so now. Yes, I know he played [in the MTN8 final], but he might have pushed himself, so that's a concern.”

Ntseki’s squad has been hit by injuries with SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams as well as defender Thamsanqa Mkhize already out of the Mali match.

However, Themba Zwane managed to fully participate in Tuesday’s training session after doubts were raised on his knee on Monday.