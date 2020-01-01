Bafana Bafana striker Veldwijk joins South Korean club Suwon FC

The well-travelled marksman, who represented South Africa at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals, is on the move again

South Korean club Suwon FC has confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana striker Lars Veldwijk.

The towering centre forward was previously on the books of one of the biggest clubs in South Korean football, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Suwon, who are campaigning in the second tier of the Asian country's divisions, K League 2, announced the signing of Veldwijk on Friday morning.

"Professional football team Suwon FC recruited foreign striker Las Veldwijk of Jeonbuk Hyundai," a club statement read.

Veldwijk's transfer to the club, nicknamed the Dashers, comes as a surprise as he had only joined Jeonbuk during the January 2020 transfer window.

The 29-year-old player was mostly used as an impact player from the bench during his time with the reigning South Korean champions.

Veldwijk netted once in 11 matches across all competitions for the Warriors including one appearance in the AFC .

Forwards Cho Gue-Sung, Han Kyo-won and club captain Lee Dong-Gook were preferred ahead of Veldwijk at Jeonbuk.

The Uithoorn-born marksman will now be looking to help Suwon secure promotion to 's top-flight, K League 1.

The Dashers are currently placed at the top of the K League 2 standings - a point ahead of second-placed Daejeon Hana Citizen with 26 matches left.

It remains to be seen whether Veldwijk will be eligible to play for Suwon when they take on Daejeon on Sunday, July 19.

The former frontman has proved to be a journeyman in his career has turned out for seven clubs in his country of birth, .

Since he started his career at FC Volendam, Veldwijk has played for FC Utrecht, FC Dordretcht, SBV Excelsior, PEC Zwolle, FC Gronigen as well as Sparta Rotterdam.

The experienced player has also turned out for Belgian club KV Kortrijk, Norwegian side Aalesund FK and Forest in .

He has previously stated that he is open to a move to a club and is eligible to represent through his paternal lineage.