Bafana Bafana striker Ndlovu's situation in Turkey updated as Banyana Banyana trip hangs in balance

South Africa international Dino Ndlovu’s state in Turkey is now known following a devastating earthquake in that country.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday

South Africa's Ndlovu has marked himself as safe

Banyana's planned trip to Turkey now in doubt

WHAT HAPPENED? A 7.8 magnitute pre-dawn earthquake ravaged Turkey and some parts of Syria on Monday leaving over 4 million people dead. Among those feared to have been injured or dead were footballers including Ghana’s Christian Atsu.

Boluspor forward Ndlovu has now marked himself as safe while confirming the earthquake also affected the city of Bolu where he is based.

WHAT NDLOVU SAID: “I am okay. I am safe,” Ndlovu told Soccer Laduma. “The earthquake did hit our city, but not as much as hit in the province. A lot of people lost their lives and others got injured and a few players from other teams went missing.

“They’ve paused the league for now, so we are waiting to hear for how long it will be paused for, but for now we are still training, and we will continue to train.”

AND WHAT MORE? Sports activities have now been suspended in Turkey following Monday’s earthquake.

This throws into doubt Banyana Banyana’s planned trip to the transcontinental country for a four-nation tournament. South Africa were scheduled to travel to Turkey in March to play against the hosts, Slovakia and Uzbekistan.

“I'd like to pass on my condolences to Turkey and Syria with the recent earthquake that just happened,” said Ellis as per SunSport.

“We are waiting on the embassy and the organisers to give us new feedback and developments. But as of now, we'll be preparing for the Turkish Cup.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndlovu was a reported Chiefs target before he joined Boluspor in January. He was a free agent after leaving Chinese side Changchun Yatai FC.

Desiree Ellis’ girls planned to take the Turkey tournament as part of preparations for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand between July and August.

Banyana had planned to play at least five friendly matches before heading off to the World Cup. They will be making their second appearance at the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR NDLOVU & BANYANA BANYANA? As Boluspor continue training during such a difficult time, they await for authorities to announce the resumption of sports activities in Turkey.

If Banyana's trip is cancelled, they might have to look for alternative opponents ahead of the World Cup.