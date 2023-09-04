Luther Singh has signed for a Uefa Conference League club in Serbia as he looks to get back into the Bafana Bafana squad.

WHAT HAPPENED: South African star Luther Singh has joined Serbia side Čukarički following after leaving Denmark side Copenhagen.

Copenhagen was made popular in South Africa by former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star, Sibusiso Zuma, who is adored to this day. Singh signed a two-year deal with Čukarički.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We wanted to strengthen competition in all positions in the team. We saw in the previous period, especially in matches against Olympiacos, what we lacked, so we reacted by bringing in three players with quality," the club's sporting director Matijšević said in a statement released by Čukarički.

"Singh is 26 years old, and has experience playing in Europe, so it won't take him much time to adapt. He will bring speed and has international experience at a commendable level, which will undoubtedly intensify the competition. We will register all three new players for the Conference League," Matijšević added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old has a couple of stints in Europe where he turned out for Swedish GAIS, he played for Braga, Chaves, Pacos Ferreira and Moreirense, all in Portugal. His traveling and being unstable have cost him a place in the Bafana set-up as he has been left out in recent camps. Bafana are set to play Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo this month.

WHAT'S NEXT: Singh's latest move will see him try to become a regular at Čukarički and fight his way back into Hugo Broos' side.