Bafana Bafana stars abroad: Mokotjo set for Twente, Patosi linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

South Africa international Kamohelo Mokotjo is set to return to the Netherlands following an unsuccessful stint in the USA.



The experienced central midfielder is a free agent after parting ways with FC Cincinnati last month upon the expiration of his contract with the Major Soccer League club.



Mokotjo made just 22 appearances in the MLS - including 10 starts during his two-year spell with Cincinnati having joined the Orange and Blue from then-English Championship outfit Brentford in August 2020.



The 31-year-old has now attracted interest from his former club, FC Twente where he spent three years as one of the top central midfielders in the Dutch Eredivisie before moving to Brentford in July 2017.



Dutch publication Tubantia has now disclosed that Mokotjo will start training with Twente next week as he looks to secure a contract with the former Dutch champions.



"Maybe it [fitness] will be one hundred percent, and maybe not. We are in no rush because he has no contract. We're going to take a look at it calmly," Twente technical director Jan Streuer told the same publication.



“That [whether they will re-sign him] remains to be seen. Mokotjo is a good player, and we will now see how fit he is."



Mokotjo's Bafana Bafana teammate, Ayanda Patosi could also be on the move soon as his contract with his current club, Foolad FC is set to expire at the end of June this year.



The attacking midfielder has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates who are both reportedly monitoring his situation at the Iranian club.



Patosi, who was one of the best players in the PSL during his time with Cape Town City between 2017 and 2019, has admitted that he is open to playing for one of the two Soweto giants.



"I have always had the dream of playing for one of the biggest teams in South Africa, and if there is an opportunity of that happening I will highly consider that," Patosi told KickOff.



Patosi is one of Foolad's key players having played a key role in helping the team win the Hazfi Cup (Iranian Cup) for the first time in the club's history last season, but the Ahvaz-based outfit could soon lose him for free.

The 29-year-old is now free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice and has scored three goals from 10 matches in the Persian Gulf Pro League for Foolad this term.