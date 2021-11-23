Bafana Bafana star Tau strikes as Mosimane’s Al Ahly maintain perfect start

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau was on target as Al Ahly edged Ghazl El-Mahalla 2-3 in an Egyptian Premier Soccer League match away at El-Mahalla Stadium on Monday.

The result saw Pitso Mosimane’s side earn five wins in five games and they are two points clear at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Pyramids who thrashed El Sharqia Dokham 3-0 earlier in the day.

Tau struck four minutes into the second half to double the Red Devil’s lead after Mohamed Magdi Kafsha had opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

After Tau found the back of the net, the hosts reduced arrears through Abdel Kader Yehia on 57 minutes.

Ghazl El-Mahalla hit back again to equalise in the fourth minute of stoppage time as the match now headed for a draw.

The prolonged injury time then saw Tunisia defender Ali Maaloul grabbing Al Ahly’s winner four minutes late to create a dramatic finish to the contest.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Tau has now scored three league goals after scoring a brace in their season opener against Ismaily.

On Monday, he was fed by Kafsha and dribbled past two Ghazl El-Mahalla before giving goalkeeper Amr Shaaban no chance with a cool finish to contribute to the hosts’ first league defeat of the season.

Tau has started all Al Ahly’s five league games this season.

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly are now five points ahead of bitter rivals Zamalek who were held 1-1 by National Bank of Egypt on the same evening.

Ahly now prepare to host ninth-placed Smouha on Thursday as they seek to make it six out of six.

The reigning African champions have scored 14 goals in this league campaign and have conceded five times.

After Monday’s victory, Mosimane’s assistant coach Sami Komsan emphasised the need to maintain their momentum.

Article continues below

“It was a very important match for us and thank God, we won the game in the dying seconds. It’s very important to win every game and learn from your mistakes. The most important thing is to keep the winning momentum going despite having an overwhelming schedule,” Komsan told Al Ahly’s website.