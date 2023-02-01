Bafana Bafana star Tau grabs second Club World Cup goal as Al Ahly thrash Auckland City

South Africa international Percy Tau helped Al Ahly progress to the 2022 Fifa Club World Cup second round on Wednesday night.

Tau came off the bench to score the third goal

The Bafana star has netted three goals in his last four games

Al Ahly will now face off with Sounders

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Eagles thrashed Auckland City 3-0 in the first round encounter which took place at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, Morocco.

Goals from Tau, Hussein El Shahat and Mohamed Sherif earned Al Ahly a convincing win over the Oceanian champions.

City finished the game with 10 players after Adam Mitchell was sent off in stoppage time as the New Zealand side was eliminated from the global tournament.

ALL EYES ON: Tau as the well-travelled forward made his second successive substitute appearance for Al Ahly since recovering from an injury.

The 28-year-old was introduced in the 75th minute and he found the back of the net 11 minutes later to seal the Egyptian football powerhouse's victory.

It is Tau's second goal in the Club World Cup having scored for Mamelodi Sundowns against South Korean side Jeonbuk during the 2016 edition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al Ahly will now take on North American champions Seattle Sounders in the quarter-final encounter on Saturday.

The Red Eagles are hoping to go all the way and clinch their third consecutive Club World Cup medals having scooped bronze in the last two tournaments under coach Pitso Mosimane.

The team is now under the guidance of Swiss coach Marcel Koller who could reward Tau with a starting berth when they take on Sounders.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR AL AHLY AND TAU? The North African giants will square off with Sounders at Ibn Batouta Stadium.

Tau will be looking to continue his good form having scored three goals in his last four competitive matches for Al Ahly.