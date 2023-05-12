Bafana Bafana star Tau grabs impressive brace to inspire Al Ahly to Esperance win in Caf Champions League

Bafana Bafana international Percy Tau played a vital role in helping Al Ahly thrash Esperance in Friday's Caf Champions League clash.

Tau scored on either side of the interval

Kahraba grabbed the third goal

Al Ahly will now host Esperance in Egypt

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Egyptian giants thrashed the Tunisian champions 3-0 in a semi-final first-leg match played at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Tunisia.

The deadlock was broken as early as the eighth minute when Percy Tau scored with a low shot after being set up by Mahmoud Kahraba.

Al Ahly doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second-half when Tau showed off his fabulous finishing ability after receiving a pass from Mohamed Hany.

The 10-time African champions' emphatic win was sealed by Kahraba who turned home Hussein El Shahat's low cross from close range.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al Ahly will carry a 3-0 aggregate lead into the second-leg match which is set to be played in Egypt on May 19.

The winner of this semi-final tie will take on either Mamelodi Sundowns or Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the two-legged final next month.

Wydad are the defending champions having defeated a Pitso Mosimane-coached Al Ahly side in last season's final.

Tau has now scored four goals in this season's Champions League. Only Kahraba, Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile and Hamza Khabba of Raja Casablanca have netted more goals than the Bafana star in the competition with five each.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR TAU?: The Witbank-born star and his Al Ahly teammates will face Esperance at Cairo International Stadium.