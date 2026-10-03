Bafana Bafana star Samukele Kabini opens up on life under Pitso Mosimane after Hugo Broos era - 'He just wanted to add on what we have'

South Africa have enjoyed a flying start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, securing maximum points from their opening fixtures against Guinea and Eritrea.

This perfect start has left the nation sitting comfortably at the summit of Group D, providing the ideal platform for Pitso Mosimane' second tenure in charge of the senior national side.

Despite the change in leadership, left-back Samukele Kabini insists that the transition has been remarkably smooth.

The former TS Galaxy defender noted that the atmosphere within the squad has remained remarkably consistent.

"I don’t feel like there’s major differences," Kabini told iDiski Times.

"It feels the same as the last times. He didn’t want to change a lot of things – he just wanted us to continue the way we did things, even before he was not here."

Kabini’s observations highlight a strategic decision by Mosimane to maintain the positive momentum.

The defender elaborated on the specific atmosphere currently permeating the Bafana camp, noting that the winning mentality has not wavered. The players have embraced the new leadership while appreciating the fact that the fundamental structures of their play have remained largely untouched during this crucial qualifying period.

"So yeah – the vibes and everything in the camp is still the same, maybe some small things," the 22-year-old continued.

"He said he doesn’t want to change much; with the team doing well, the mentality is there. He just wanted to add on what we have, as the new coach. Not changing but adding on things to a good team and continue from there."

As Bafana continue their journey toward the 2027 AFCON tournament, the blend of Broos’ tactical base and Mosimane’s championship-winning experience seems to be a potent combination.