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The former Orlando Pirates star has underlined his importance to the South African national team after producing a match-winning display against Kenya. The 22-year-old playmaker scored both goals in a vital 2-1 victory that has reshaped the landscape of their qualification group and helped prove his doubters wrong.

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Shining bright on the international stage

The rise of Relebohile Mofokeng continues to gather pace as the young attacker once again proved to be the difference-maker for Bafana Bafana.

Mofokeng has enjoyed a sensational run of form lately, showing that his transition to European football in Belgium has only sharpened his instinct in front of goal.

Reflecting on his commitment to the national cause during a post-match media appearance, the player expressed his dedication to the South African shirt. “When I get into the pitch, I give my all and when I go out you must know that I left everything on the pitch,” he told the media after the match. The 22-year-old emphasized his patriotic pride following the victory, telling the assembled press, “I’m very proud to play for my country, and I just keep on going.”

Handling the weight of expectation

Despite his undeniable talent and statistical output, Mofokeng has faced his share of scepticism from various quarters, not least of all from his former national team coach Hugo Broos.

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The young star is clearly focused on the instructions provided by his technical staff rather than the noise from the sidelines. “When I get onto the pitch, it’s not about proving anyone; it’s about doing my job and doing what the coach wants,” Mofokeng explained.

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Mofokeng views others doubts not as a hurdle, but as a catalyst for further personal and professional development. He elaborated on his mindset regarding those who remain unconvinced by his performances, noting that he uses such situations to fuel his training. “I think if someone doesn’t believe in me, I just have to work hard because it’s not criticism; you just don’t believe in me, and I have to work on it,” the forward added during his post-match comments.

A mature response to tactical criticism

The forward is also realistic enough to acknowledge that not all critiques are unfounded, demonstrating a level of self-awareness often rare in players of his age.

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Addressing the nature of public and professional scrutiny, Mofokeng admitted that there is often a grain of truth in the assessments made by observers. “Sometimes people criticise us, and sometimes it’s true, so I think you have to take the criticism and work on it. You have to work hard,” he remarked. This balanced perspective highlights why he has been able to remain composed even when the stakes are high in international qualifiers.

With his brace against Kenya serving as the perfect response to his detractors, Mofokeng’s trajectory looks set to continue upward. As Bafana Bafana push toward securing their spot in the next continental tournament, the 22-year-old’s ability to remain focused on his duties rather than his critics will be vital.