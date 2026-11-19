Share Follow GOAL on Google

Former Premier Soccer League stars have united in their admiration for the Union Saint-Gilloise man, claiming the young attacker is only beginning to showcase his true potential. Following a blistering start to the 2026/27 campaign, the former Orlando Pirates star is being praised as a generational talent who has seamlessly transitioned to European football.

Advertisement

'He is a different player'

Teko Modise, the legendary former Bafana Bafana and Pirates midfielder, believes the youngster is operating on a different wavelength than his peers. "He is a different player. If South Africans think they have seen the best of Rele, they haven't. I honestly believe that. You can see that he is five steps ahead in everything that he does. You can see his movements. It's amazing to see," Modise explained.

Modise further argued that Mofokeng has evolved beyond the constraints of a traditional number 10 role, becoming a primary influence on the tempo of high-stakes matches. "So we are not saying we need to protect Rele anymore; we need to let Rele fly! Rele is football," he added, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

Mentality & family foundations

Beyond his technical attributes, Mofokeng's mental fortitude has drawn significant praise from those who have followed his journey. Former Buccaneers' goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo pointed to the player's upbringing as a crucial factor in his professional success. Mhlongo believes the youngster's ability to remain grounded, despite his rising status in the European game, is a testament to his character and support system.

"Credit must go to his parents for supporting him and being there for him as a child, not as a superstar. What we are seeing is someone who is enjoying his football and someone who is willing to learn," Mhlongo remarked.

Advertisement Advertisement

The sentiment regarding his personality is shared by many in the South African football community, who see his humility as a shield against the pitfalls of early fame.

Related Topics

'The boy is going to go far'

Linda Mntambo, another former Pirates star, highlighted how Mofokeng’s attitude towards legends like Doctor Khumalo illustrates his readiness for the top level. Mntambo believes that the player’s respect for the history of the game and those who came before him will be the defining factor in his career trajectory. For Mntambo, the young star's decision-making in the final third has shown remarkable improvement this season.

"I think his humility will take him far because that is what helps him to continue to grow. The boy is going to go far if he keeps his feet on the ground," Mntambo commented.

Advertisement

With his clinical edge sharpening and his tactical awareness growing, Mofokeng is quickly becoming the poster boy for South African talent abroad.