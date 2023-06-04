Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau scores as Al Ahly edge Wydad Casablanca in Caf Champions League final first-leg clash

South Africa international Percy Tau helped Al Ahly secure a 2-1 win over Wydad Casablanca in Sunday's Caf Champions League final first-leg clash.

Tau and Kahraba netted for the Red Eagles

Bouhrati pulled one back for the African champions

Thet second-leg encounter to be played in Casablanca

WHAT HAPPENED?: Goals from Tau and Mahmoud Kahraba earned the Egyptian giants the win at Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

Tau broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time as the former Mamelodi Sundowns star headed home Hussein El Shahat's lovely cross to hand Al Ahly the lead much to the delight of the home crowd inside the historic stadium.

Kahraba then netted his sixth Champions League goal of the season in the 59th minute as the Egypt international doubled the home side's lead with the creative El Shahat grabbing his second assist of the game.

However, Al Ahly went to sleep at the back in the latter stages of the game and Saifeddine Bouhrati grabbed Wydad's crucial away goal with four minutes left.

PERCY TAU'S GOAL:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Al Ahly take control of the tie as they look to clinch a record-extending 11th Champions League title.

Coach Marcel Koller's side will once again pin their hopes of defeating the reigning African champions on Tau and Kahraba when the two teams meet in the second-leg clash on June 11.

The duo has scored 11 goals between them in this season's Champions League with Tau hitting the back of the net five times and also providing five assists in Africa's premier club football tournament.

WHAT IS NEXT? Wydad will host Al Ahly at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco as the Red Castle look to overturn the deficit on home soil.