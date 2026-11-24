Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bafana Bafana international Olwethu Makhanya is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about defenders in Scotland following a series of commanding performances. While major European leagues are beginning to circle the young centre-back, influential figures at Ibrox are adamant that his development is best served by remaining in Glasgow for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

European interest mounts for South African standout

Olwethu Makhanya has rapidly established himself as a cornerstone of the Rangers backline, earning widespread plaudits for his seamless transition to European football. The South African defender is currently regarded as the club's most successful acquisition of the campaign, with his manager Derek McInnes frequently highlighting his maturity and technical quality. This rise in status has not gone unnoticed beyond the borders of Scotland, as scouts from major divisions begin to take note of his progress.

Recent reports indicate that the centre-back is already a primary target for several clubs, with potential suitors in the English Premier League and Spain's La Liga reportedly monitoring his situation. The 22-year-old's physical presence and ability to play out from the back have made him an attractive proposition for teams looking to bolster their defensive options. Despite the growing noise regarding a high-profile transfer, those close to the club believe that a move at this stage of his career might be premature.

Addressing the speculation surrounding the Bafana Bafana star, former Rangers player John Brown emphasised that professional growth should take priority over financial incentives. "Whatever amounts are thrown to try to entice him, the biggest thing is winning the title and getting the chance to play in the Champions League," the former player told The Scottish Sun.

Brown further noted that the club's hierarchy should resist any moderate offers for their prize defensive asset, noting the significant impact he has made since his arrival. "You can do things down the line but I know Derek McInnes wouldn’t want to lose him. If it’s a chance to really be a force and win a league championship, then the board has got to look at that too. Unless you’re getting a silly amount then you want him to be here. He has been such a good signing, a great find."

Advertisement Advertisement

McInnes takes firm stance on transfer speculation

Rangers manager Derek McInnes is equally determined to ensure that his key performers remain at the club during the upcoming transfer window.

In a recent interview with Ibrox News, McInnes reinforced his position, stating that the club is not looking to facilitate any exits for their regular starters.

"We want to shut that down really early. We don't want agents flirting with clubs or giving them any encouragement," McInnes stated firmly. By being proactive in the media, the manager hopes to provide Makhanya with the peace of mind needed to focus on his performances. The club views the South African as a long-term project and a vital piece of the puzzle if they are to reclaim their status as the dominant force in the Scottish Premiership. For now, Makhanya remains a Rangers player with a clear mandate from his coach and former club icons.